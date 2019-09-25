BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Trading Up 0.4%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33, approximately 301 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.