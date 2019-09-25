Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 323.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 280,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 214,489 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 522,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,101.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,240 shares of company stock valued at $114,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,729. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.