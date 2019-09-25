BLUE Reaches One Day Volume of $6,690.00 (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. BLUE has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLUE token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00186628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.01012418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00085828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLUE Profile

BLUE launched on October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The official website for BLUE is www.blueprotocol.com. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

