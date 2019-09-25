BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of BNPQY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 173,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

