Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.34. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.65.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.