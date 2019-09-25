Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bombardier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 55,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,323. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

