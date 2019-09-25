BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Down 3.5%

BonTerra Resources Inc (CVE:BTR)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.46, approximately 24,530 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 96,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of BonTerra Resources from C$3.10 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.13. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

About BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

