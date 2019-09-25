Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,388,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 204,129 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 75,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,751. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,451,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

