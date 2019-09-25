BP (LON:BP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $506.34

BP plc (LON:BP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.34 and traded as low as $504.40. BP shares last traded at $508.70, with a volume of 19,567,859 shares.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BP from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 646.56 ($8.45).

The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 505.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 537.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £316.89 ($414.07). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 184 shares of company stock worth $95,172.

BP Company Profile (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

