BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.26, 141,544 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 324,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, TheStreet cut BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $193.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.18.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,033.29% and a net margin of 98.71%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 152.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 101,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

