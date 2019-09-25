BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 2,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

