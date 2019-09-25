Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.41.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 3,841,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

