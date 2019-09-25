British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF) Trading 37.3% Higher

British & American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BAF)’s share price traded up 37.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 576% from the average session volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.85 ($0.34).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23.

British & American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BAF)

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

