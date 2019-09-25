Brokerages Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.53. 2,243,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,986. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $2,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $162,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,717 shares of company stock worth $12,858,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

