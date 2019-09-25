Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 228 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AVX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AVX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AVX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in AVX by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AVX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,403. AVX has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AVX had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AVX will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

