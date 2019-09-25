Brokerages Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Target Price at €223.56

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €223.56 ($259.95).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

FRA ALV traded down €1.15 ($1.34) during trading on Friday, reaching €208.80 ($242.79). 725,105 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €203.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €206.33. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

