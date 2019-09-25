Brokerages Set H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) PT at $27.00

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H & R Block by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,866 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,319 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,179,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,765,000 after acquiring an additional 182,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in H & R Block by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,274,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,229,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H & R Block by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,432,000 after acquiring an additional 349,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 49,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,473. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.27.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

