Brokerages Set Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Target Price at GBX 584.50

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 584.50 ($7.64).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGGT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

MGGT traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 635.60 ($8.31). 1,966,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 614.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 548.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 646.60 ($8.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Meggitt’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

