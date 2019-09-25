Brokerages Set Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Target Price at $13.15

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.15.

MGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 925.52% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

