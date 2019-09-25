Brokerages Set Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) PT at $74.88

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

