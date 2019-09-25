Brokerages Set Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) PT at $90.75

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.50 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,399 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,851,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 784,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,277,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCE traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 463,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 2.07. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $114.20.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

