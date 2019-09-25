Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,865.68

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,865.68 and traded as low as $1,907.50. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,965.00, with a volume of 1,972 shares changing hands.

BRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective (up from GBX 2,350 ($30.71)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective (up from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $275.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,910.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,865.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

