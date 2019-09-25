Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 32

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,965 ($25.68). The stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The firm has a market cap of $275.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,047 ($26.75). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,910.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,865.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target (up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target (up previously from GBX 2,350 ($30.71)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

