Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at $205,481,471.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,472,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,241,000 after buying an additional 1,423,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,515,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,925,000 after purchasing an additional 746,791 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. increased its holdings in Bunge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 3,786,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,215,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. 4,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. Bunge has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

