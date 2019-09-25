Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 192,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 137,317 shares during the period.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Williams Capital decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 6,818,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,281,995. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.