Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $130,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. 53,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.