Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,321 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $31,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 15,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,495. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

