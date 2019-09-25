Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,373 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.65% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $32,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3,564.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,619,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,956 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 733,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 137.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 368,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,753. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $50.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

