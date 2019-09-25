Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,535 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $73,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 227,495 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

