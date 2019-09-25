Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $123.90. The stock had a trading volume of 109,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.42. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

