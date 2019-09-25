Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 58,970 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,970 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 267,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.37. 51,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,087. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

