Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on October 17th

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 67.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $110.98. 7,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,875. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $111.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.