Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 180,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $565,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,070,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.94. 8,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,875. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $111.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.