Cameco (TSE:CCO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.79

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $12.35. Cameco shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 180,747 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cameco from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cameco from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cameco from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.73.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$388.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

