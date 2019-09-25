Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.54

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $224.54 and traded as high as $226.90. Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at $226.90, with a volume of 1,282,137 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAPC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 247.29 ($3.23).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.05%.

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth bought 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £17,877.42 ($23,360.02).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.