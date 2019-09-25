Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 494.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 192,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

