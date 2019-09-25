Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.07, 1,203,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 484,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Specifically, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 91,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,564,665.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 216,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,245. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on shares of Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,452,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Career Education by 2,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 516,281 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Career Education by 899.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 449,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Career Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,025,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

