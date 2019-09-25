Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 21,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $125,998.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Sloane bought 13,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,971,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

