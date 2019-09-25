Caspian Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $213,200.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00038562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.37 or 0.05367470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014830 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,961,105 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.