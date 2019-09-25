Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0021

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market cap of $31,116.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00862312 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000094 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001559 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,159,258 coins and its circulating supply is 14,808,945 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.