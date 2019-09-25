Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.05. Ceconomy shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.34 ($6.21).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.97.

Ceconomy Company Profile (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

