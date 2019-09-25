Celer Network (CELR) One Day Volume Tops $4.61 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00038562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.37 or 0.05367470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,270,711,008 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.