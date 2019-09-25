Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 3,260 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 947.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.48.

Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

