Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 13,844.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of EXG opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

