Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 7,852 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3,079.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 528.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,753. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.