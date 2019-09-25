Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $360,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1,845.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after buying an additional 643,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after buying an additional 159,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,590,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,784,000 after buying an additional 210,135 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after buying an additional 1,639,900 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 114,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

