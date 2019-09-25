Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 757.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

