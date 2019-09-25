Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,376 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,849. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $67.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

