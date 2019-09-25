Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.19 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00191809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.01012275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020634 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00087331 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,737,330 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

