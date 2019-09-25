CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 964400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of CENTRIC HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.80 million. Analysts anticipate that CENTRIC HEALTH Corp will post -0.0208 EPS for the current year.

CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

